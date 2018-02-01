Jamie Dornan Wore "Quite a Big" Wee-Bag to Shoot Fifty Shades Freed Sex Scenes

"Well, that's an expression from where I'm from—a wee-bag. But it doesn't mean it's actually wee in size," he said. "I wear quite a big bag!" Joking about his modesty pouch—sometimes referred to as a c--k sock—he added, "I wear this huge travel bag and stuff everything in there."

Unfortunately, Dornan said it had already been used. "I'd love to get to the stage where you have your own one that you get to carry around. I think I was right to think this way: On the first movie, there was a selection of them, and I picked one. I thought you'd take them out of the packets and they'd be brand new; they'd have that brand new smell. Then I sort of picked one that I liked the look of and the shape of, and in the seam it said, 'Inmate No. 3.' It was sewn into it. I was like, 'S--t. This has been used before?' When you picture the guy playing Inmate No. 3 in a movie in your head...I don't know. It's not sexy!" Dornan said. "Inmate No. 1, maybe."

Before he would put it on to shoot the sex scenes with Johnson, Dornan said he would "just close my eyes" and rely on the power of mind over matter. "You tie it in a wee bow and...yeah."

