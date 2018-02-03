7 Times Pink’s Live Performances Have Blown Us Away

Forget the coin toss, all eyes will be on Pink before Sunday's big game!

As football fanatics prepare for the 2018 Super Bowl, there's one performance (aside from Justin Timberlake's halftime show, of course) that music lovers are anticipating in a major way. Pink will kick off Super Bowl LII by performing the national anthem, an honor previously given to artists like Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga and Idina Menzel.

So what can we expect from the pop-rock songstress? If Pink's past performances are any indication, there's a strong possibility she might take flight with an acrobatic routine. But strictly speaking guarantees, Pink's incredible vocals will undoubtedly steal the show.