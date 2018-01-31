Niche Caldwell and Kaylin Jurrjens Are Taking Their Careers to the Big Apple on WAGS Atlanta: ''I've Worked So Hard For This''

Things are heating up!

On this week's two-part WAGS Atlanta, the ladies are all making some pretty big moves, but it may not always be for the best. Kaylin Jurrjens and Niche Caldwell are both headed to the Big Apple for some huge career opportunities.

Niche has been offered the chance to walk in a major fashion show during New York Fashion Week, which will mark a triumphant return to the runway after taking 10 years off to support her husband and raise her children. "I don't have moments. It's just work, my interior design business, my kids going to school, my husband's career—that was 10 years and I never said I'm tired of this. I never said, ‘Can we do something for me?' I never said that," Niche shared. "Now that he's done with football and he's moved into this chapter, I'm like, maybe now it's time for my new chapter."

It looks like things might be turning around for her. But she won't be the only one in New York, because Kaylin will be interviewing people on the red carpet.