Jessica Biel Praises "Super Hot Dad" Justin Timberlake in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Justin Timberlake can't stop the birthday feeling!

While there are just a few days to go until his Pepsi Super Bowl halftime performance, the "Suit and Tie" singer is turning 37 and receiving a whole lot of love.

"Hey, it's my birthday y'all. Getting that birthday cut. I feel like [DJ] Khaled right now. New song alert. Man of the Woods. Major Key," he joked in a new Instagram video. "I'm really feeling myself right now on my birthday. Thank you for the birthday wishes. I love you. Thank you!"

In between his haircut from celebrity hairstylist Christine Nelli, Justin also received one sweet message from his wife Jessica Biel.

On Wednesday afternoon, the actress posted a photo with her man that included a heartfelt caption sure to cause some awwwws.