5 Unexpected Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas—No Lace Required

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 2:01 PM

Sexy doesn't always have to include something sheer, lace or underwear as outerwear

We get it—on Valentine's Day, you want to flaunt what your mama gave ya. However, should your style land outside of the box—or if you're more into Anti-Valentine's Day rather than trying to get hit by Cupid's arrow—we have the perfect celebrity-inspired outfit inspiration for you. 

Even if you're not an off-duty model, like Gigi Hadid, there's away to look cute AF in athleisure. If your fashion perspective is a little more dramatic, like Kesha's, it's optimal time to wear a headpiece like the goddess you are. 

Confidence is sexy. And you'll definitely need a lot of it to wear these unexpected-but-cute outfits. 

ESC: Anti Valentines Day, Kesha

Gotham/GC Images

Kesha

As the pop star sings in her new hit, "Woman": "I buy my own things, I pay my own bills // These diamond rings, my automobiles // Everything I got, I bought it // Boys can't buy my love, buy my love, yeah." This Valentine's Day, be as extra as you want—crowns and capes included. If your significant other or love interest can't appreciate dramatic statements, it may be time to twirl away in your most gorgeous flowing garments. 

ESC: Anti Valentines Day

Goddess

Christian Louboutin Kate Pumps, $695; St Xavier Rose Box Clutch, Was $115; Now $87; Gucci Gold-plated and Faux Pearl Headband, $1,150; D.Exterior Short Sleeve Silk Kimono, $241.54; NO. 21 Floral-Print Sheer-Panel Silk Maxi Dress, $1,384 

ESC: Anti Valentines Day, Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images

Lady Gaga

Like Mother Monster, you walk to the beat of your own drum. Some may think you look a little bizarre, but you're just a bird flaunting its feathers. It may be hard to track down a head-to-toe printed ensemble like Gaga's, but you can recreate this look with a printed dress and bold accessories. 

Article continues below

ESC: Anti Valentines Day

Loud and Proud

Zara Printed Draped Dress, $29.90; Sara Roka Front Tie Belt, $110; River Island Yellow Over the Knee Pointed Sock Boots, $150; H&M Glittery Fishnet Tights, $12.99; Alice + Olivia Madison Floral 46mm Special Fit Embellished Cat Eye Sunglasses, $525 

ESC: Anti Valentines Day, Kendall Jenner

Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner

It's cold outside! If you don't want to put on a skin-tight dress, opt for a covered, layered look like Kendall. A badass attitude is sexy. 

ESC: Anti Valentines Day

Modern Eskimo

Mango Faux Shearling-Lined Biker Jacket, $149.99; Dorothy Perkins Grey Pullover Hoodie, $35; Urban Outfitters Tortoise Square Toe Ankle Boot, Was $79; Now $49; Frame Le Velveteen Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, Was $240; Now $144; Target Women's Rectangle Sunglasses - Tortoise, $14.99

Article continues below

ESC: Anti Valentines Day, Rita Ora

Splash News

Rita Ora

It may be the holiday of romance, but you mean all business. A printed suit is feminine yet strong, especially if it's impeccably tailored. For a more relaxed look, try pajama-inspired co-ordinates and a structured blazer. 

ESC: Anti Valentines Day

Suit Lady

Victoria, Victoria Beckham Printed Silk-Twill Shirt, Was $790; Now $237; Victoria, Victoria Beckham Printed Silk-Twill Tapered Pants, Was $960; Now $288; Free People At Ease Loafer Mule, $98; Mango Ruched Sleeves Blazer, Was $199.99; Now $79.99; BYCHARI Kelli Necklace, $180 

ESC: Anti Valentines Day, Gigi Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Whether you're going to the movies with a friend or on a hiking date, you can look fashion-forward in athleisure. Follow in Gigi's footsteps and tuck your baggy hoodie into lace-up joggers. Pair the casual look with combat boots and a structured mini bag for an ensemble that strikes a balance. 

Article continues below

ESC: Anti Valentines Day

Crusin’ in Comfort

Uniqlo Women Sprz NY Dry Stretch Zip-Up Hoodie (Anni Albers), Was $39.90; Now $19.90; H&M Hooded Sweatshirt, $24.99; Boohoo Beth Lace Up Loopback Joggers, Was $30; Now $14; Dr. Martens Pascal Metallic Combat Boot, $119.95; Forever 21 Faux Fur Mini Crossbody, Was $15.90; Now $11.13  

Would you wear any of these looks?

