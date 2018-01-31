Priyanka Chopra on Meghan Markle Bridesmaid Rumors: "If You See Me There, You'll Know"

Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra are friends, but will the Quantico star serve as a bridesmaid in Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming wedding?

Chopra addressed the question in a new interview for Harper's Bazaar Arabia.

"If you see me there, you'll know," she teased.

Even if Chopra doesn't make the bridal party cut, she's still excited for Markle to tie the knot and drive change as a member of the royal family.

"I don't think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She's just right for it," Chopra told the magazine. "She's an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She's normal, she's sweet, she's nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened."

Smiling, she then added, "So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It's a beautiful step in the right direction."