Dwayne Johnson Wants to "Break Out the Tequila" Over Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise Casting

Welcome the talented, beautiful and bad ass Emily Blunt to JUNGLE CRUISE. Obama just confirmed to me the most critical deal points in her contract, so we?re gonna get along juuuuust great. Break out the tequila. All aboard. The adventure cruise of a lifetime. #BluntJohnson #Disney #JungleCruise ??????
Dwayne Johnson is "so excited" to have Emily Blunt join the Jungle Cruise cast.
The actor took to social media on Wednesday to welcome Blunt to the movie. "Welcome the talented, beautiful and bad ass Emily Blunt to JUNGLE CRUISE," he captioned a video post. He then joked that President Barack Obama just "confirmed to me the most critical deal points in her contract, so we're gonna get along juuuuust great." One of those deal points being that she has to laugh at all of Johnson's "cheesy ass jokes."
The caption continues, "Break out the tequila. All aboard. The adventure cruise of a lifetime. #BluntJohnson #Disney #JungleCruise."