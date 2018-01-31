Dumbledore Will ''Not Explicitly'' Be Depicted as Gay in Fantastic Beasts Sequel

Harry Potter fans will have to wait longer to see Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald's love story on the big screen.

In 2007, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling said at a fan Q&A event that she always thought of the Hogwarts headmaster as gay and "fell in love with Grindelwald" in his youth. In an interview with EW, posted on Wednesday, director David Yates was asked if his film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2016 prequel, makes it clear that Dumbledore is gay.

"Not explicitly," he said. "But I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other's ideas, and ideology and each other."

His comments run contrary to what was anticipated, considering the fact that the newest installment of the Fantastic Beasts film follows Dumbledore on his quest to find the fugitive Grindelwald in the big city of Paris.