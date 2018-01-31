8 Red Carpet Lipstick Hues to Inspire Your Valentine's Day Beauty

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Whether you're going on a romantic date with your soulmate or having a girl's night out, your Valentine's Day pout has to be perfect.
First, you have to select the shade that pairs well with your skin-tone and ensemble—a hue that makes you feel confident and beautiful. Then, you'll need a formula that will stay put with minimal upkeep. There are a few things we're trying to avoid here: Getting lipstick all over yourself (teeth, face, etc) and getting lipstick all over your date.
These requirements are also essential for the red carpet. While celebs like Jessica Biel have glam squads to ensure their pouts are perfect, finding the best shade and product is the priority. This is why we went through the Best Beauty of this year's award season to find the lipsticks for the romantic holiday.
There are also a few tips we've learned from the sidelines of the carpet that will make your pucker pop. For example, lip liner is important for a long-lasting pout. It keeps lipstick from feathering (Read: Going beyond your lip line) and amps up the pigment. Next, a liquid lipstick or lip stain will stay put all night long and minimize bleeding, so you can feel confident when there's no mirror around.
Ready to find the lipstick of your dreams? Check out our favorite hues from the red carpet below!
Bubblegum Pink
Jessica Biel brings Justin Timberlake's "Strawberry Bubblegum" lyrics to life with her fun pop of pink.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Coral-Infused
Olivia Munn's coral-tinted lipstick and her red dress are the perfect pair.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Rose-Tinted
Who needs a dozen roses when you have Lily James' soft pink-to-brown lip hue?
Flower Beauty
Miracle Matte Liquid Lip Color in English Rose, $9.99
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dark Rose
Eve amps up her nude with a glossy rose-tinted lipstick. If you're not a fan of bright colors, this is the way to go.
Charlotte Tilbury
Hollywood Lips in Show Girl, $34
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Orange-Red
Madeline Brewer is Valentine's Day beauty goals with dewy, natural-appearing makeup and bright red lipstick—a great shade next to her red hair.
NARS
Powermatte Lip Pigment in Light My Fire, $26
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Candy Apple Red
Tracee Ellis Ross opted for deeper red and added drop ruby earrings, inspiring our V-Day look.
Exact: Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Dashing 206, $30
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Revlon
True Red
Gal Gadot is channeling Wonder Woman with her powerful pout.
Exact: Revlon Super Lustrous in Bombshell Red, $4.99
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ox Blood Red
Rita Ora's ox blood red is the sultry hue that our hearts desire.
Exact: Rimmel London Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Plum This Show, $4.99
Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Perfect Plum
Then again, Chrissy Metz's plum pout is perfect.