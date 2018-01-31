Luis Fonsi's Four Latin Grammys Awards Have Arrived and the Singer Couldn't Be Happier

by Diana Marti | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 11:01 AM

Llegaron???????????????? Felicidad total?? @latingrammys

A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on

Timing is everything! 

Luis Fonsi might not have taken home a Grammy this past Sunday, but all four of his Latin Grammys finally arrived at his home and he's over the moon about it. 

"They're here! Total happiness!" he captioned the photo of the four shiny awards. 

In November, the "Despacito" singer took home the Latin Grammy award for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Urban Fusion/Performance, and Best Short Form Music Video. 

The Latin Grammy's first nominated the star in 2006 for Best Male Pop Vocal Album. He went on to win his first Latin Grammy award in 2009 for "Aquí Estoy Yo," which won Song of the Year. 

The Puerto Rican star, who was nominated for three Grammy awards, took to Instagram to share a message with his fans, especially for those that were upset by the loss.

"We're not going home empty-handed tonight," the star writes in Spanish. "To break the language barrier and unite the world with a song, is the best gift that one could ever win. We'll continue to share our culture and our Latin music with the entire world."

He ended his message by saying, "Thank you for supporting us, this is only the beginning."

