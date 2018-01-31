How Hailee Steinfeld Played Matchmaker for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Did you know Hailee Steinfeld played a part in getting Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas together?

The actress, singer and model sat down with Nova 96.9's Smallzy during which she opened up about her influence on the Game of Thrones star's engagement to the DNCE frontman.

It all started when Steinfeld worked with Jonas and DNCE on their hit "Rock Bottom" in 2015 after which Turner asked for some input on the hunky singer.

"I mean, I will say, I did get that text from Sophie being like, 'So tell me about Joe,' and I was like, 'Go for it,'" Steinfeld recalled.