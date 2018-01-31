Donatella Versace Shares Memories of Gianni in Vogue's "73 Questions" Interview

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 10:40 AM

In an interview with VogueDonatella Versace opens up about her late brother Gianni Versace, recalling fond memories of him and revealing the best advice he ever gave her.

In 1997, a serial killer murdered Gianni, the founder of the Milan-based fashion house Versace. FX is currently airing the series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which Gianni's family never endorsed.

Vogue recently interviewed Donatella, the artistic director and vice-president of Versace and one of Gianni's two siblings, for its "73 Questions" video series inside her late brother's apartment in Italy. During the interview, she was asked about Gianni.

Her favorite memory of him, she said, was "being backstage with at the latest fashion show in Paris, just before he was killed." Donatella also said she missed Gianni's laugh.

She said that his life inspired her and that the best advice he ever gave her was, "Be true to yourself." He also gave her her favorite gift, a yellow diamond.

Photos

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: How the Cast Compares to Their Real-Life Counterparts

"What do you think he would say about the work you've done as the brand's artistic director?" the interviewer also asked.

"'Not good enough,'" Donatella replied.

Versace's Spring 2018 line was created as a tribute to Gianni. When asked, "Why now?" Donatella told Vogue, "It was too painful to think about it before. Twenty years went by and I was ready."

