Grey's Anatomy Admits Candis Cayne for "Groundbreaking" Season 14 Transgender Storyline

Grey's Anatomy remains committed to telling stories involving the transgender community in season 14.

E! News has confirmed that the long-running ABC medical drama has cast Candis Cayne in a multiple-episode arc to air later this season. The actress and former I Am Cait star will play a transgender patient who arrives at Grey Sloan Memorial seeking what is being described as a "groundbreaking" vaginoplasty surgery.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, who first broke news of Cayne's casting, the character is inspired by a story of Hayley Anthony, a transgender woman who helped Jess Ting, the director of surgery at the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at Mount Sinai, create a groundbreaking new procedure for vaginoplasty surgeries.