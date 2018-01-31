Survivor Season 36 Castaways Revealed: Meet the Ghost Island Contestants

Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse & Janel Parrish Welcome Sofia Carson to The Perfectionists' Family
Hope you're not afraid of ghosts!
CBS officially revealed Survivor's 20 castaways who will compete when season 36 premieres with a super-sized two-hour episode on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
This season's theme is "Ghost Island," with the competitors split into two groups of 10. The season will be based on the bad decision of past players, and in a new twist, players may be sent to a separate haunted island filled with Survivor relics from the previous 35 seasons of the show. Ghosts, man, they always come back to haunt ya.
Fans can expect to see flashbacks to the show's extensive history, including seasons set in Brazil, China, Africa and Australia, as the new players try to learn from previous castaway's mistakes.
CBS
"Survivor continues to be a complicated game of social politics and everything rests on one's ability to make the right decision at the right time," host and executive producer Jeff Probst said in a statement. "This season, Ghost Island serves as a constant reminder that one bad decision can haunt a player forever."
Click through our gallery below to meet the 20 castaways competing on Ghost Island, and then head on down to the comments to let us know which competitor you'd put money on.
Survivor premieres Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. on CBS.