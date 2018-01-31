Tom Hardy Finally Gets "Leo Knows All" Tattoo After Losing a Bet to Leonardo DiCaprio

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Tom Hardy appears to be a man of his word.
The actor tattooed "Leo knows all" on his arm after losing a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio.
According to a 2016 article by Esquire, Hardy and DiCaprio made a bet over who would receive an Oscar nomination for The Revenant. DiCaprio predicted Hardy would get the Best Actor in a Supporting Role nod while Hardy predicted he wouldn't. The stakes? A tattoo featuring the name of the winner's choosing. DiCaprio won the bet.
So, what did the Titanic star want Hardy to get?
"He wrote, in this really shitty handwriting: 'Leo knows everything.'" Hardy told Esquire. "Ha! I was like, 'OK, I'll get it done, but you have to write it properly.'"
Just a few days ago, a fan photo surfaced showing Hardy's new ink.
This is hardly Hardy's first tattoo. He also has images of the London skyline, the Madonna and a crow on his body. The Revenant also isn't the only film Hardy and DiCaprio have acted in together. They both also appeared in the 2010 film Inception.
Hardy also plays Eddie Brock in the new superhero film Venom.
