House of Cards Adds Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear & Officially Resumes Production on Final Season

House of Cards is getting an infusion of famous faces for its final season. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear have joined the political drama, Netflix announced. Production resumed on the series on Wednesday, Jan. 31 following a shutdown to reconfigure the final season in the wake of Kevin Spacey's firing. The show will now focus on Robin Wright as Claire Underwood.

Kinnear and Lane will play siblings, but no other info about their roles were announced. They join Wright and returning faces, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver in the upcoming sixth and final season.