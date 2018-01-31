Kelly Clarkson Slams Grammy President's "Step Up" Comment

Kelly Clarkson fired back at Recording Academy president Neil Portnow on Tuesday after the Grammy executive said women wanting to be in the music industry need to "step up."

"A confused soul said women need 2 ‘step up' their A-game if they wanna start winning," Clarkson tweeted, "& u know what I'm not even mad at ignorance. I'm just gonna kindly point u n the direction of my A-game album I recently dropped #MeaningOfLife #UrWelcome. "I Jenna Dewan'd that shit y'all #stepup."

Portnow's comment came after the hashtag #GrammysSoMale started trending on Twitter during the 2018 Grammys broadcast. Fans noticed that many of the nominees in the top categories were male. Lorde, for instance, was the only woman up for Album of the Year and Alessia Cara was the only female nominee in the Best New Artist category. There was also a bit of controversy as to why the "Royals" star didn't take the stage despite her nomination for Melodrama.