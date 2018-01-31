Simone Biles Tears Up Discussing Larry Nassar: "It's Very Hard to Talk About"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 6:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Urges NATO to Focus on Sexual Violence Against Women

Sophie Turner, Hailee Steinfeld, Joe Jonas

How Hailee Steinfeld Played Matchmaker for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Purse

Is Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Style in Sync? Here's the Pint-Sized Proof

Simone Biles

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Simone Biles was brought to tears discussing Larry Nassar's sentencing on Today.

One week ago the former U.S. Gymnastics doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexual abuse. Just days earlier on Jan. 15, Simone took to social media and wrote to her followers, "I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar."

After Larry's sentencing last week, Simone took to Twitter to share her reaction. "To Judge Aquilina : THANK YOU, YOU ARE MY HERO. & Shout out to all of the survivors for being so brave & speaking like the queens that you are while looking at that monster. He will no longer have the power to steal our happiness or joy. I stand with every one of you."

Read

Simone Biles Claims She Was Sexually Abused by Larry Nassar

"My heart is so full," she later tweeted, before adding that she also wants "cry all the time."

Addressing her powerful tweets, Simone told Today's Hoda Kotb, "I think it's very hard for someone to go through what I've gone through recently and it's very hard to talk about. But other than that I think the judge is my hero, just because she gave it to him straight and didn't let him get any power of any of the girls and letting the girls go and speak was very powerful."

Hoda then told Simone, "He can't hurt you anymore." And a teary-eyed Simone replied, "No he cannot."

After the interview, Simone sent her love to Today and Hoda.

"Thank You Today Show all my love! @hodakotb got me all choked up & teary eyed! I LOVE YOU!" Simone tweeted.

Watch the video above to see Simone talk more about Larry's sentencing, the U.S. Olympics Committee and training for the 2020 Olympics.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Simone Biles , , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.