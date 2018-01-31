Jamie Dornan Unsure If There's More Sex in Fifty Shades Freed

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Jamie Dornan began his promotional tour for Focus Features' Fifty Shades Freed Wednesday with an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Host Ellen DeGeneres screened the film at her home before the interview, joking that it looked as if she were "watching porn" when her chef happened to stroll into the room. "It was the scene that I did not want him to walk in on."
"I didn't say anything," DeGeneres added, "and he just walked back out."
Doran said the third chapter in the franchise "feels like a different kind of genre."
"Obviously, there's still sex in it. There's people who want to see sex, it seems, so we kept a fair amount [in the movie]. Someone was telling me recently that there's more sex in the third one than the other two, but I don't know. I don't sit there with a timer," the actor laughed. "So, I don't actually know the answer to that. But, there's definitely a thriller aspect to this one. There's really fun car chases, and someone gets kidnapped. There's a lot happening this time."
Dornan first brought E.L. James' character to the big screen in 2015, and he told DeGeneres that some fans refuse to accept that he's an actor playing a role. "I get a lot fans talking to me as if I am Christian Grey. I'll be in line at Starbucks or something, and someone will be like, 'Oh, Mr. Grey.' I'm literally holding one of my children; they're so confused why they're calling me that," Dornan explained. "I get a lot of that sort of thing—saying very specific things from the books or the movies, like some sort of red room reference. I panic. I don't know how to respond to it, because I'm not like him...They probably think I'm just really weird, which I'm fine with."
The 35-ear-old actor doesn't have to worry about fulfilling Fifty Shades-inspired role-playing fantasies with his wife, Amelia Warner. "I'd like to think she's more in love with me than that guy," he said with a laugh. "She hasn't seen the movies. I don't want to pay for a ticket for her."
