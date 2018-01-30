Jay-Z May Be Expanding His Empire Yet Again With Brand-New Restaurant

  By
  &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 30, 2018 8:33 PM

Jay-Z, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Randy Holmes/ABC

Jay-Z may be one step closer to running your town with a new restaurant.

E! News can confirm the rapper took steps to secure the rights to "Hovino" under his S. Carter Enterprises company.

As for the reason behind it, trademark documents state the word's goods and services are tied to restaurant and café services, carry-out restaurant services, pubs, cocktail lounges, wine bars and more.

While it's far too early to discuss locations and menu items, it certainly suggests the businessman is thinking ahead towards the future.

And from the looks of things, the future is all things food and drinks.  

Perhaps the restaurant world is right up Jay-Z's alley. After all, he and Beyoncé have experience enjoying a wide variety of foods.

Back in 2013, E! News learned that the pair was going vegan for close to 22 days. In 2015, however, Beyoncé and Jay-Z voiced their appreciation for a plant-based diet.

"The benefits of a plant-based diet need to be known," the "Crazy in Love" singer shared with the New York Times. "We should spend more time loving ourselves, which means taking better care of ourselves with good nutrition and making healthier food choices."

As for their drink of choice, we can't help but remember the On the Run cocktail VIP guests received on the couple's tour. Will Smith, Jamie Foxx and Timbaland were just a few of the lucky ones to sip on the A-grade refreshment.

The Blast was the first to report the news.  

