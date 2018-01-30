Daniel Kaluuya on His Get Out Oscar Nomination: ''It's the Dream''

He's the star of the little movie (with the creepy ending) that could!

At the red carpet premiere of his new film, Black Panther, on Monday night, Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya talked to E!'s Zuri Hall about what it was like to receive a Best Actor Oscar nomination earlier in the month for his career-making role as Chris Washington in the Jordan Peele-directed horror film.

The British actor, who has had a lot of buzz about him during the 2018 award season, admitted, "It's crazy. It's a relief...Especially for a film I believe in."

Kaluuya added that the film's success feels unreal and he couldn't be more thrilled. "It's like the dream. I am just so happy. I am so happy for everyone. I am happy that Get Out got nominated for [Best] Film. I am happy that Jordan got nominated—Jordan got nominated three times!"

The Sicario actor then admitted that after both he and Peele found out that they were nominated for Oscars, the Key and Peele funnyman called him on the phone and cried tears of joy.

Kaluuya added that he believed screen scribe deserved all the praise and admiration he was receiving for his hard work.