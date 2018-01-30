Roswell Reboot Is Happening at The CW

Time for a celebratory shot of Tabasco!

The CW has given a pilot order to a reboot of Roswell, the sci-fi show about aliens that ran on The WB from 1999 to 2002, and it's a reboot that feels particularly timely in 2018 as it will tackle the issue of immigration.

Executive produced and written by The Originals' Carina MacKenzie, here's the network's logline for the currently untitled project: "After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he's an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance."