Filmmaker Accuses Russell Simmons of Rape: "Healing Can Only Occur When You Face the Trauma"

Jarosik said Simmons later called her "out of the blue" and told her it was time to promote something like her documentary film. "I was shocked and I was conflicted obviously because of what had happened to me," she explained.

Then, as women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the mogul, she texted him and he allegedly called her back. "He said, 'My life is being threatened and I'm deeply hurt by everything that's happening right now,'" the filmmaker claims he told her. When he denied the allegations, Jarosik claims she told him about what he had allegedly done to her. She alleges he called her a friend, said he wanted to help and asked her what she needed. She said she was trying to finish her film and could use funding for it, to which he said he would use his social media to support the film and call a producer for her.

"He did do that and I did speak with the producer and then I never heard from him again," she told Kelly.

Now, the filmmaker is coming forward in the name of healing for herself and others. "The reason I'm here today which has been so hard for me to do is for healing is for my own healing, is for my own voice that's been silenced and for all the trauma that I've held for all these years and for the other women, for other women to also know that they, too, can come forward and speak about this because healing can only occur when you face the trauma and when you can confront it and speak out and that's why I'm here today."