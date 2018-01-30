How to Wear Lingerie Out Like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid & More

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Jan. 30, 2018 1:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Wore 3 Looks in a Day, Including a Surprise Stunner

ESC: Doing It Wrong

The Beauty Secret Celebs Do to Make Their Bodies Shine

ESC: Beyonce, Beret

Beyoncé's Grammy Weekend Style Was Inspired by the Black Panthers

ESC: Kim Kardashian, lingerie Trend

Ron Asadorian / Splash News

Some things are just not meant to live solely in the bedroom. 

There's a reason why lingerie is made with so much thought and craftsmanship these days, and it's not just to please your significant other on Valentine's Day. Like any beautiful garment, some bras, bralettes and bodysuits are meant to be mixed and matched into a sartorial look that best expresses your style. At the very least, wearing lingerie both in the boudoir and out in public will get the most bang for your buck. 

How do you do it without inciting a HR violation? Let the celebrities serve as your inspiration: Kim Kardashian West is a master of wearing undergarments outdoors—you'll often see her pair delicate, sheer or satin bustiers with tough denim jackets or tailored-to-perfection trousers for a well-balanced contrast.  

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Bella Hadid is also a champion of the lingerie trend. However, the model tends to mix dainty lingerie with edgier pieces, like baggy boyfriend jeans or dad sneakers. 

To see how other style stars flaunt their pretty little things in public, keep scrolling.

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Bella Hadid

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Bella Hadid

When wearing undergarments out, you don't want to ooze 150 percent sex appeal. To maintain balance, pair a piece of lingerie, like Bella's corset she wore after the Alexandre Vauthier couture show, with distressed, baggy jeans and dad sneakers. 

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Winnie Harlow

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Wearing lingerie out doesn't have to be a loud statement. Sometimes, it can be just as subtle as the model's lace bandeau bra peeking out of her well-tailored, sophisticated ensemble at the Dior show at Paris Couture Week. 

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Olivia Munn

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

Don't feel relegated to lace undergarments. Try textures in velvet, suede, satin and even denim, too!

Article continues below

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Emily Ratajkowski

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

Lace bustiers, bras and bodysuits are inherently sexy. To style the piece in a more fashion-forward way, it's all about layering pieces on top so that only an accent of the lace peeks through. EmRata used a lace bodysuit as the foundation to her ensemble, adding a cardigan and patterned suit over it in complementary colors to create a well-thought-out look. 

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Joan Smalls

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan

Joan Smalls

A sequined bralette? Why didn't we think of this first? It doesn't have to look costume-y either—just make sure the design is minimal and you opt for a neutral color. 

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Ashley Graham

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan

Ashley Graham

The slip dress is now universally acceptable to wear outside (thank you, Kate Moss circa the '90s)! But to take the look to the next level, add a corset around the waist for added texture. 

Article continues below

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Ruth Negga

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Ruth Negga

The illusion look doesn't always have to be so feminine. Follow in the actress' footsteps and take a more badass approach by pairing a bralette and sheer dress with leather pants and combat boots. 

ESC: Cara Delevingne, Lingerie Trend

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Cara Delevingne

The trick to this look is to mix textures. Pair a sturdy suit material like corduroy or velvet with a strappy bralette. 

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Sara Sampaio

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Sara Sampaio

The Canadian tuxedo got a sexy upgrade! To pull off this look, pair loose-fitting boyfriend jeans with a chambray shirt. Tuck the top in but leave the buttons open to reveal a cute bralette. 

Article continues below

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Anna Kendrick

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick

Believe it or not: Lingerie can have a menswear-inspired twist. The Pitch Perfect 3 star paired a La Perla bustier with a high-waist Balmain suit and pink pumps.

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Josephine Skriver

Gotham/GC Images

Josephine Skriver

The Victoria's Secret model paired a lace bodysuit with a mini ruffled skirt. 

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Lingerie Trend

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Kim Kardashian

A bustier and a pair of tailored trousers are a powerful combination. For daytime, add a jacket for a polished look. For nighttime, ditch any outerwear and get ready to take on the town. 

Article continues below

Would you wear this trend?

RELATED ARTICLE: The Beauty Secret Celebs Do to Make Their Bodies Shine

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Bella Hadid , , Emily Ratajkowski , Joan Smalls , Ashley Graham , Ruth Negga , Cara Delevingne , Anna Kendrick , Style Collective , Fashion , Valentine's Day , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.