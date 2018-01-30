Inside Mark Salling's Shocking Downfall

Practically overnight Salling achieved teen (despite being 27) heartthrob status thanks to Glee. His emergence into the spotlight when he sang "Sweet Caroline" on the show, even earning a laudatory tweet from Neil Diamond in the process, was a huge moment for Puck fans.

The cast sang the national anthem at the 2009 World Series and appeared on seemingly every talk show leading up to Glee's Golden Globe win in 2010 (and again in 2011) for best series, comedy or musical. Salling—who also shared in the cast's 2010 SAG Award win for Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series—released another solo album, Pipe Dreams, in 2010.

In late 2009, as Glee was blowing up, Salling still had the aw-shucks attitude about him in interviews, telling Wendy Williams(whom he charmed by politely calling her "ma'am") that his friends back in Dallas were quick to make sure he didn't get too full of himself on his trips home. "The best part of [his success] was watching an episode with my grandma, and she kinda doesn't really know what's going on right now, but it was still really fulfilling."

While never the subject of quite as much conversation as Lea Michele and Monteith, or as lauded for his acting as Chris Colfer or Jane Lynch, Salling was just as on top of the world as far as the celebrity life went. He was at all the big parties with his co-stars and enjoyed an exponential uptick in attention from women. Only in hindsight, when it was too late, would his behavior—that he apparently wasn't keeping as secret from those around him as he probably thought—from those earliest rosy days be called into question.