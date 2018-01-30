Wendy Williams Slams Kim Kardashian Over Her NSFW Photos: ''It's Apparent Kanye Has Nothing for You''

Wendy Williams is criticizing Kim Kardashian's choice to share NSFW photos.
As you've probably already seen, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared some skin-baring photos on Monday night, which unsurprisingly came with some backlash...Williams being one of the voices.
The television host discussed the photos on The Wendy Show today, arguing that Kanye West (and his lack of attention) is the reason Kim shared the photos.
"Kim, you know what? It's clear that Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and feeble conversation," she said. "It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It's clear to me that you are desperate, desperately trying to stay in the spotlight."
She continued, "There is no man—I mean, Kanye makes money. Kim makes more. Why are you still doing this? It's not even about the mother thing. Forget the mother thing. You're a mother. A lot of people would say she's a mother. It's about, she doesn't have to do that anymore."
Though Williams agreed Kim has a "beautiful body," she went on to say Kim's NSFW photos would be like rapper Cardi B returning to dance as a stripper.
Getty Images; Instagram
Williams also addressed the comments shared back and forth between Kim and Lindsay Lohan.
LiLo commented on one of the photos of Kim, writing, "I am confused," to which the reality star responded, "you know what's confusing... your sudden foreign accent."
Williams defended Lohan, noting that she did not have an accent when she appeared on her show and adding, "Lindsay is back and ready to be on top."
Although Kim hasn't responded to Williams' criticism just yet, we're sure she'd say the same thing she's been telling other haters...
"Hi, can I get zero f--ks please, thanks."