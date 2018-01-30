Letitia Wright Hopes to Inspire Young Girls With Black Panther Role

Black Panther had its world premiere at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre Monday—and word on the street is that Letitia Wright steals more than a few scenes as Shuri, the technologically proficient princess of Wakanda. Before she headed inside to screen the movie, the 24-year-old actress spoke to E! News' Zuri Hall on the red carpet about her "amazing" experience making Marvel Studios' next big movie, out Feb. 16. "It feels like such a huge blessing and a dream come true!"

Wright said she'd been dreaming of a role like this since she was a teenager ("I still look like a teenager!") and it's something she'd "always" kept in mind. "It's a privilege to be able to have such a character that a young girl can look back on, watch this film and be like, 'Hey, I might want to be a scientist. I want to be in technology,'" Wright said. "Yeah, I think that's amazing."