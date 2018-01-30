EXCLUSIVE!

Letitia Wright Hopes to Inspire Young Girls With Black Panther Role

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jan. 30, 2018 11:50 AM

Black Panther had its world premiere at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre Monday—and word on the street is that Letitia Wright steals more than a few scenes as Shuri, the technologically proficient princess of Wakanda. Before she headed inside to screen the movie, the 24-year-old actress spoke to E! News' Zuri Hall on the red carpet about her "amazing" experience making Marvel Studios' next big movie, out Feb. 16. "It feels like such a huge blessing and a dream come true!"

Wright said she'd been dreaming of a role like this since she was a teenager ("I still look like a teenager!") and it's something she'd "always" kept in mind. "It's a privilege to be able to have such a character that a young girl can look back on, watch this film and be like, 'Hey, I might want to be a scientist. I want to be in technology,'" Wright said. "Yeah, I think that's amazing."

The actress worked with a handful of A-listers, as the cast includes Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis and Forest Whitaker—to name a few. "Just learning from them was such a blessing. It was surreal, but then they were so humble. They were so grounded, as well! They didn't make me feel like I didn't belong there. They just made me feel included," Wright told E! News. "So, it was great to learn from them and to get whatever I needed to get."

But it wasn't all work all the time, of course.

Wright recalled the cast made "so many" fun memories while filming. "What we did a lot was have rap battles," Wright revealed. "I would always win, so those were pretty funny moments!"

