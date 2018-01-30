Enrique Iglesias' Family Gushes Over the Singer's Twins With Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias' family is over the moon about the twins!

Isabel Preysler couldn't help but gush over her new grandkids Lucy and Nicholas that her son and Anna Kournikova welcomed on December 16, 2017.

"Enrique is extraordinarily happy," Isabel told Hola! while discussing the new additions to their family. "The children are perfect, beautiful and growing phenomenally well."

Iglesias' sister Tamara Falcó Preysler also explains how the twins are different in their own way and much like their parents.

"Lucy looks more like Anna, she is blonde and has blue eyes, and Nico looks more like Enrique, more morenito," she said.

The singer's brother Julio Iglesias Jr. says that fatherhood is a good look on Enrique, "My brother will be a great father."