The Beauty Secret Celebs Do to Make Their Bodies Shine

The secret is out!

Everyone loves to bare a little skin, but when it comes to the red carpet, revealing the body comes with an additional step to celebs' beauty routine. Think about it: After intense workout routines and camera pose rehearsals (yes, celebs practice how to pose in their dresses), these stars want their bodies to look glorious.

Cue a hack that makes your body shine: Dusting illuminating powder over the high points of your body.

"Dust highlighter on your collar bone, shoulder blades, shins and any skin showing that's bound to catch the light," Ashlee Glazer, Global Artistic Director of Laura Geller Beauty, revealed to E! News. "This elongates and defines your muscle tone and gives you that red carpet glow."