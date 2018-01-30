Adele Dresses Up as Dolly Parton—and It Gets the Country Star's Attention!

Adele channeled her country side and dressed up as the great Dolly Parton.

The "Hello" singer shared a picture of her wearing a blonde wig and pink suit on Instagram Tuesday.

"The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you!" she wrote. "We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x."

Clearly the costume caught Parton's attention because the "9 to 5" singer commented on the photo.

"And I will always love you!" she wrote, quoting her 1974 song that was later sung by Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard. To show how much she really loved Adele's getup, Parton added three heart emojis.