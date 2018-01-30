Kirsten Dunst Cradles Her Baby Bump in Stunning Rodarte Campaign, Finally Confirming Her Not-So-Secret Pregnancy

It's fitting that Dunst subtly announced her pregnancy through the Rodarte portrait series, given her close relationship with the Mulleavy sisters. In fact, since last year, the designer duo has been working hard on creating Dunst's bridal gown. "I think we've actually only done a handful of wedding dresses in our career, and we've only done them for people that we're really close with because it's an emotional thing you know when you wear it to get married," Kate revealed to People. "It's just a magical thing to create that's kind of going to be exciting."

Last summer, Dunst told Marie Claire U.K. she was ready for motherhood. "I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, 'I've been working since I was 3. It's time to have babies and chill.' You know what I mean?" The decision wasn't made overnight, the actress added. "I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like...You can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."