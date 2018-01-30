The Four's Charlie Walk Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations

The accusations come from Tristan Coopersmith, who published her allegations on Jan. 29 via her company Life Lab's website.

"For a year I shuddered at the idea of being called into your office, where you would stealthily close the door and make lewd comments about my body and share your fantasies of having sex with me. I was 27. No previous experience had taught me what to do in such a situation," she wrote. "So I laughed it off, gently reminded you that you were married with children, and tried to change the subject. But you were relentless."

Coopersmith also accused Walker of sending her sexual instant messages that contained "truly vulgar words and ideas." In addition, she claimed the music executive would invite her to dinners, where he would rest his hand on her thigh—"every time inching it closer and closer to my sacred place"—and "whisper disgusting things" in her ear—many times in the presence of his wife. Furthermore, she claimed he pushed her into his bedroom and onto his bed during an event at his home.

"You being drunk and me being 6 inches taller was my saving grace," she wrote.

According to the post, Coopersmith shared her story with Walker's counterpart. She then claimed she was paid to remain quiet.

"To you, Charlie Walk what you did was normal. It was a power you perceived to have earned, with a right to exercise it," she wrote in the post. "But to me it was insulting, confusing and objectifying. And it was a secret that I held for a very long time, my experiences only spilling out in flashbacks and nightmares. And my silence paid off. I was able to flourish in the industry, but the more that I did, the more that I saw there were so many Charlie Walks. I walked away from the world of entertainment 8 years ago and never looked back."