Ant-Man and the Wasp Trailer Shows Evangeline Lily in All Her Superhero Glory

Ironically, the stakes appear to be even bigger in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Moments ago, Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming movie, starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily as the titular superheroes. "In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lily) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission," the studio said in a press release. Inevitably—albeit somewhat reluctantly—he must "once again put on the suit" and work with Hank and Hope "to uncover secrets from the past."

In one scene, Scott looks at Hope's suit and complains to Hank, "Hold on, you gave her wings?"

"And a blaster," Hank says, matter-of-factly.

"So, I take it you didn't have that tech available for me?" Scott asks.

Hank narrows his eyes and replies, "You know I did."