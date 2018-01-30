Black Panther First Reactions: Marvel's "Exceptional" Movie Features Badass Women, a Great Villain and a Lot of Heart

Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios' Black Panther premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Monday, two weeks before it arrives in theaters. E! News' Zuri Hall was on the red carpet, where she interviewed several of the film's stars, including Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Letitia Wright. While reviews are embargoed until Feb. 6, that didn't stop guests from discussing it on Twitter.
Black Panther, also starring Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira and Andy Serkis, is out Feb. 16.
Here's what a select group of entertainment editors and writers had to say about Black Panther:
The production design by Hannah Beachler is so lovely - and the cinematography by Rachel Morrison, whew! By far the best looking MCU film. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/p1L0yEc4ZC— ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018
Shuri, played by @letitiawright, is absolutely delightful. I love that Shuri is so at ease with her brilliance and genius. And her scenes with T'Challa are so funny! #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/Rch7LfSlqM— ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018
And all hail Ruth E. Carter! The costume design in #BlackPanther is stunning and I hope she lands an Oscar win next year. pic.twitter.com/Q0oKdr4tCw— ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018
That's all I can share for now. I will talk more abt Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa and more in my vlog review. But listen, go get your tix to #BlackPanther, you don't want to miss it opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/fQGhy3ZyJv— ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018
(Also, sorry Loki, Rocket, Groot, et al. Letitia Wright?s Shuri is gonna be everybody?s new favorite Marvel scene-stealer.) pic.twitter.com/XZZpSPqMch— Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) January 30, 2018
BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan?s Killmonger had me weeping and he?s the VILLAIN— jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018
A list of further reasons why #BlackPanther is great:— jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018
CHADWICK
LUPITA
MBJ
DANAI
LETITIA
Did I mention I cried a bunch
Also, Ryan Coogler made the film his. The fight sequences had his fingerprints all over them, harkening to what he did with "Creed."— Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) January 30, 2018
#BlackPanther is so kick ass. The female characters in it are amazing. Both physical forces and intellectual badasses. Yes!— Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) January 30, 2018
#BlackPanther also has as great villain, which can been tough for superhero movies to get right. Actually, I cared a lot about many of the characters.— Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) January 30, 2018
#BlackPanther is exceptional - the James Bond of the MCU. You've seen nothing like this in a superhero movie - it's bold, beautiful & intense, but there's a depth & spiritualness that is unlike anything Marvel has ever done. It's 100% African & it is dope af. pic.twitter.com/Z77IjnIjf2— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 30, 2018
The best part of #BlackPanther is how it unravels this deeply emotional & complex story about family ties & protecting your tribe. While lots will tout Michael B. Jordan as the stand-out, my favs were Danai Gurira & especially BP's lil sis, Letitia Wright pic.twitter.com/VSEwa98BnI— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 30, 2018
Lastly, #BlackPanther is an audience movie. See it with a crowd cause they will be loud. It is a very proud movie & a female first movie, and I hope it crushes at the box office, paving the way for a future full of much greater representation pic.twitter.com/OBAmAt8eZL— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 30, 2018
I mean my eyes were literally bloodshot by the movie?s end?it stirred up something in my spirit that I know will linger on. Prepare yourselves to love on this film?and everyone attached to it?HARD. #blackpanther #blackpantherpremiere #WakandaForever— Vanessa K. De Luca (@Vanessa_KDeLuca) January 30, 2018
I don?t even like superhero movies but THIS IS IT! I feel like I felt after watching Wonder Woman BUT BETTER! Like. Wow. Im amazed! #BlackPanther— Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018
#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on black backs that this planet revolves.— Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018
This world?s livelihood is in our blood. pic.twitter.com/FscW1hWbI6
Oh, and Danai Gurira needs to headline her own action franchise RIGHT NOW. #BlackPanther— Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) January 30, 2018
WOW. Black Panther will change the landscape of superhero movies forever. Expect and demand more from Hollywood. The stories its denied us for so long don?t just *deserve* to be told ? they will save blockbusters from total irrelevance and creative bankruptcy.— Jess Joho (@liongirl528) January 30, 2018
