Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett and More Dazzle at Black Panther Premiere

King T'Challa has come to Hollywood!
A little over two weeks ahead of the film's release, the cast of Black Panther has hit up Hollywood for the movie's star-studded premiere.
On Monday night, the action-packed flick's director Ryan Coogler joined some of the film's stars, which include Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Guria, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Sterling K. Brown and Andy Serkis, who descended upon Tinsel Town for the red carpet event.
Marvel's highly anticipated new movie follows T'Challa (Boseman), who returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king after the death of his father. Inevitably, he is drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of his people and the world in jeopardy. T'Challa must face Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (Jordan), a Wakandan exile turned American black-ops soldier, who is hell-bent on overthrowing T'Challa's reign.
Black Panther opens February 16.
Check out all the fab fashions on the red carpet...
Date night done right! The This Is Us star and his wife show up in style for the evening premiere.
Wearing a fabulous fringe design, the scene-stealing actress was more than mellow in yellow at the film's premiere at the Dolby Theater on Jan. 29.
Stud alert! The Hollywood star looks handsome as ever at the star-studded premiere.
The Black-ish star dons an African-print dress for the premiere of the Marvel movie.
The film's star goes for a regal purple, jewel-encrusted gown and absolutely slays on the red carpet.
The film's lead turned heads with a gold-and-black top and black pants at the Dolby Theatre on Jan. 29.
Attending the star-studded event, the Oscar-nominated actor is wearing a colorful African ensemble, which he paired with velvet loafers.
The former How I Met Your Mother star dazzled in a glittering gown in Hollywood.
It's a big night for the actor who portrays Zuri in the big-screen movie.
Actress wears a striking pink design to the Hollywood premiere.
Even though he's still celebrating the success of Get Out, this Hollywood star is focused on Black Panther tonight.
Actor attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel's Black Panther at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Attention moviegoers: The actor who goes by Everett K. Ross in this film is officially in the building.
Boseman and Gurira's characters will return in Avengers: Infinity War, premiering May 4.
