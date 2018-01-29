Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Gives Birth to Twins

The Baby Bellums are here!

Lady Antebellumsinger Hillary Scott has given birth to twin girls, she announced on Instagram Monday. This marks Hillary and husband Chris Tyrell's second and third child together, as the longtime couple also raises 4-year-old Eisele Kaye.

Scott wrote in a heartfelt statement, "Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can't wait to share more about them in the days to come. Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins"

The country music performer was forced to skip out on the 2018 Grammys because of her pregnancy, but bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood made sure Hillary's presence was felt by bringing a cardboard cutout of her face to the big show.

Scott, 31, first announced she was expecting twins in August 2017, and one month later shared their sex with fans. The wonderful news came two years after she went through a miscarriage.