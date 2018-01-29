Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Her Birthday With Bread, Rosé and More Favorite Things

So this is how Oprah Winfrey celebrates her birthday.

While turning 64 on Monday, the Hollywood actress, philanthropist and businesswoman gave fans a tease of how she marked the big day.

Lo and behold, Oprah just wants to enjoy the afternoon with her favorite things.

"This is me on my birthday having cornbread and black eyed field peas and rosé," she revealed on social media. "Thank you John Travolta for the glass and I have to say, yes I did. I had two pieces."

Oprah continued, "This is my second piece. Why? Because it's my birthday and you can have two pieces on your birthday."