Amber Rose Updates Fans on Her Recovery Following Breast Reduction Surgery

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 3:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Cheban

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan's ''Foreign Accent'' Over Braids Comment

Tom Brady Cuts Interview Over Comments Made About Daughter

Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Shares Struggle With Body Image in Series of Candid Tweets

Amber Rose

Prince Williams/WireImage

Amber Rose wants everyone to know that she is home and healing following her breast reduction surgery.

The SlutWalk founder detailed the results of her surgery by Dr. David Matlock and Dr. Garth Fisher in a series of posts to her Instagram story.

The mom-of-one lounged at home in a purple, plush robe while telling her followers how excited she was about her breasts, which went from a size 36H to a size D, saying, "I was really, really big and I think now I might actually just be a D cup, which is like really small for me."

Photos

Amber Rose SlutWalk 2017

Thank you @garthfishermd ????????????

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

And while Rose is still in recovery, she is using the downtime to shop online for a new wardrobe to accompany her new look. The activist excitedly told viewers, "I have been online shopping, getting like cute little shirts and little strapless little things," which she couldn't comfortably wear before due to the size of her breasts.

As for the results of her cellulite treatment, she said her legs are still "really, really sore" but that the bruising and swelling has gone down.

Before getting the procedure, the model voiced her fears and apprehensions about the procedure, asking her followers in July, "I'm really scared of the lollipop scars tho.... any advice?"

As she once told The Cut in 2016, she wants people to "embrace the skin that you are in" regardless of shape and size. For her specifically, the desire for smaller breasts goes beyond appearances. The Loveline With Amber Rose host explained, "My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can't wear cute lil' shirts without a grandma bra."

We wish Rose a speedy recovery!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amber Rose , Boobs , Plastic Surgery , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.