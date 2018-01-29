Amber Rose Updates Fans on Her Recovery Following Breast Reduction Surgery

Prince Williams/WireImage
Amber Rose wants everyone to know that she is home and healing following her breast reduction surgery.
The SlutWalk founder detailed the results of her surgery by Dr. David Matlock and Dr. Garth Fisher in a series of posts to her Instagram story.
The mom-of-one lounged at home in a purple, plush robe while telling her followers how excited she was about her breasts, which went from a size 36H to a size D, saying, "I was really, really big and I think now I might actually just be a D cup, which is like really small for me."
And while Rose is still in recovery, she is using the downtime to shop online for a new wardrobe to accompany her new look. The activist excitedly told viewers, "I have been online shopping, getting like cute little shirts and little strapless little things," which she couldn't comfortably wear before due to the size of her breasts.
As for the results of her cellulite treatment, she said her legs are still "really, really sore" but that the bruising and swelling has gone down.
Before getting the procedure, the model voiced her fears and apprehensions about the procedure, asking her followers in July, "I'm really scared of the lollipop scars tho.... any advice?"
As she once told The Cut in 2016, she wants people to "embrace the skin that you are in" regardless of shape and size. For her specifically, the desire for smaller breasts goes beyond appearances. The Loveline With Amber Rose host explained, "My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can't wear cute lil' shirts without a grandma bra."
We wish Rose a speedy recovery!