Cardi B and Offset Delaying a Fall Wedding For Their Careers: ''We're Really Workaholics''

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 2:33 PM

Cardi B is music's hottest rising star and she isn't going to get a little thing like planning the most important day of her life get in the way of skyrocketing to superstardom!

On Saturday night, the "Bodak Yellow" showed off her mega-watt, 8-carat diamond engagement ring when she hit the red carpet and talked to E!'s Sibley Scoles at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in New York City on Saturday night. 

While on the carpet, the bubbly star talked about future wedding plans to her fiancé Offset and the always honest Cardi admitted that while she wants to get married in the fall, it's probably not going to happen given the fact that her career and Offset's are at the forefront of the relationship.

When Sibley asked about wedding dress plans, the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar,  said, "You want to know the thing about is. I really want to get married around the fall time, I love the fall time."

"But I keep getting, 'Do you want to do tour around this time?' 'Hey do you want to do this around this time?' And it's just like—I'm touring, I'm putting out an album. He's touring, putting out an album."

The candid entertainer said that while she wants to tie the knot, the time commitment is what's stopping her from doing it in 2018.

"It's not only about the wedding date. It's not just one day," said the star. "It's gotta be a whole almost two weeks type of thing. We want a honeymoon. Do we even have time for that?"

Cardi, who said "Yes" to Offset's onstage proposal in October 2017, said that right now the focus for the couple is their music above all else.

"We're really into our careers in our lives...We are really workaholics. It's crazy."

And putting her career above everything else appears to be working out. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York, who quit the VH1 reality show at the end of 2016 after two seasons, has gone from former stripper and burgeoning rapper to household name in just a year.

Last night, the rapper had pretty much the best night ever at the 2018 Grammys. She was nominated for two Grammys, but even though she didn't win she was in fine form on and off stage during music's biggest night.

 

