Storm Chasers Star Joel Taylor Laid to Rest in Oklahoma

Family and friends gathered Monday to honor the life of Storm Chasers star Joel Taylor, who died one week ago while traveling aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.
Taylor, 38, was laid to rest following a funeral at the First Baptist Church in Elk City, Oklahoma, the Martin-Duggar Funeral Home confirmed to E! News. The meteorologist's co-star Reed Timmer shared on Twitter that the Dominator 1—the storm-chasing vehicle used by Taylor and featured in the popular Discovery Channel series—would be present for the services.
His family confirmed to ABC News late last week that his body was on its way to Oklahoma from Puerto Rico after an autopsy was conducted. Taylor's cause of death is currently unknown, though TMZ cites law enforcement sources who say he died from a suspected drug overdose.
Dominator 1 heading to Elk City, OK to honor storm chaser Joel Taylor #RIPJoel. pic.twitter.com/IPKqcL85n4— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 28, 2018
A Royal Caribbean spokesperson told E! News in a statement, "We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the 38-year-old male guest from the United States who died while onboard Harmony of the Seas. As is our standard procedure, law enforcement was notified and responded to the ship when it arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, January 23. A member of our Care Team is providing support and assistance to his family."
Reed shared the news of his close friend's passing on Twitter last Tuesday evening, writing, "RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend."
In leu of flowers, his family has asked contributions be made to a University of Oklahoma scholarship fund set up in Taylor's name.