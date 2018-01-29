Fuller House Renewed for Season 4

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 1:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
TVs Top Couples, Top 64

TV's Top Couple 2018: Vote in Round 1 Now!

Cagney & Lacey, Magnum PI, Murphy Brown, Charmed, TV REBOOTS

TV Reboots and Revivals Guide: Cagney and Lacey, Magnum P.I., Murphy Brown and Beyond

Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty, Charmed

Shannen Doherty Weighs in on the CW's Charmed Reboot: "I'm Intrigued by the Idea"

Get ready for even more time spent with the Tanner-Fullers!

E! News has confirmed that Netflix has renewed Fuller House, their wildly successful spinoff series to TGIF staple Full House, for a fourth season. The decision comes just a month after the second half of season three premiered. And we're so thankful it did because we needed to see where things go after the season three finale revealed—spoiler alert!—that Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) had successfully become pregnant with Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and her brother Jimmy's (Adam Hagenbuch) baby. That means that we have a season of a pregnant Gibbler to look forward to!

Photos

Fuller House Is Here: Behind-the-Scenes Pics from the Netflix Revival

Fuller House

Netflix

Heading into season four, the show will be leaning into its nostalgia factor even more now that Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), Jesse (John Stamos) and Rebecca (Lori Loughlin) are all moving back to San Francisco, making their pop-ins at the ol' Tanner-Fuller house much more organic. 

"It got to be really repetitive for me every time the dads or Becky would show up. We've had to bring them in with suitcases and reasons for them being there and it got to be the same thing over and over. I'm looking forward to them just being in town and whenever the storyline works, they can just be part of the gang again without making a big deal out of it," series creator Jeff Franklin told TVLine late last year. "It's going to feel much more normal to have them back in town. It depends on how many episodes their schedule allows and how much Netflix orders. But hopefully we'll see more of them, not less."

Fuller House also stars Candace Cameron Bure, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Soni Nicole Bringas, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao, and Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Baby Tommy.

Are you looking forward to a fourth season of family antics with Fuller House? Sound off in the comments below!

Fuller House will return later this year on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fuller House , TV , Top Stories , Netflix , Entertainment , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.