Fuller House Renewed for Season 4

Heading into season four, the show will be leaning into its nostalgia factor even more now that Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), Jesse (John Stamos) and Rebecca (Lori Loughlin) are all moving back to San Francisco, making their pop-ins at the ol' Tanner-Fuller house much more organic.

"It got to be really repetitive for me every time the dads or Becky would show up. We've had to bring them in with suitcases and reasons for them being there and it got to be the same thing over and over. I'm looking forward to them just being in town and whenever the storyline works, they can just be part of the gang again without making a big deal out of it," series creator Jeff Franklin told TVLine late last year. "It's going to feel much more normal to have them back in town. It depends on how many episodes their schedule allows and how much Netflix orders. But hopefully we'll see more of them, not less."