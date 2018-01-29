Nicole Kidman Reveals Secret Talent: She's Really Good at Eating Bugs

Nicole Kidman is just full of surprises this year!

When she isn't blazing the Hollywood trail for her role as Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies, she can be found showing off her secret talent—eating bugs.

In the newest installment of Vanity Fair's "Secret Talent Theatre," Kidman eats a four course meal of "micro-livestock." She starts with the fully living horn worms. Using chopsticks, the actress pops one in her mouth as if it were a piece of candy.

"Mmm...extraordinary," she says.

Then, she dines on meal worms, crickets, and for dessert, fried grasshoppers. "Just a little side note," Kidman interjects. "Two billion people in the world eat bugs...and I'm one of them," leaving us to wonder, does hubby, Keith Urban enjoy the same delicacies?

Whether he does or not, we love his wife's willingness to share her secret! The one and only, Oprah Winfrey, also shared her hidden secret as a part of the series this month. These two fearless women were featured in the 2018 Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue, alongside stars like Gal Gadot, Robert de Niro, and Kidman's HBO co-star Reese Witherspoon.