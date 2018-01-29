Chrissy Teigen Jokes That Luna's Always a ''Cranky Butthead'' at Night

Chrissy Teigen may be pregnant but that doesn't mean she doesn't love a good date night with her main man John Legend.

The adorable twosome stepped out on Saturday night for a fun time on the town, attending Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala honoring Jay-Z, which was held in New York City for the first time in 15 years.

While arriving to the star-studded bash, the pregnant model, who just revealed she's having a baby boy, and the "All of Me" singer chatted with E!'s Sibley Scoles and talked about how little Luna Stephens is taking to the Big Apple. Turns out—Luna loves it and is living her best life !

The proud papa gushed, "[Luna] loves it here. She doesn't know we used to live here, but she seems right at home."