Rihanna Meets Up With Hassan Jameel at 2018 Grammys After-Party

Rihanna was spotted out with Hassan Jameel after the 2018 Grammys on Sunday.

Hours earlier, the singer won Best Rap/Sung Collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for their song "Loyalty" at the show and later performed "Wild Thoughts" with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. After the show, Rihanna, wearing a necklace by LALAoUNIS, and her businessman beau were photographed separately outside of 1 OAK in New York City and a source tells E! News that they were "coupled up" the whole night.

"Rihanna and Hassan showed affection throughout the evening," the insider tells us. "It was cool because he can roll with Rihanna, he fits in great."