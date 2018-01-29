Cardi B Interviews Zendaya About Fear, Dating and Being "Hood"

Cardi B got the inside scoop on Zendaya's greatest fear, dating and being "hood" in an interview for CR Fashion Book.

Both women have experienced tremendous success in the entertainment industry. Just look at their recent track record! Cardi B received two Grammy nominations for her song "Bodak Yellow" and Zendaya starred in the award-winning film The Greatest Showman. Still, both women know money and fame can't buy happiness and that stardom can come with a lot of pressure.

"Sometimes, as a young person in this industry, I put a lot of pressure on myself to do the right thing. I think this is a flaw of mine," Zendaya said when asked about her biggest fear. "I get so afraid to make the wrong decisions, but I have to understand that I'm only 21 years old. I'm not going to always be perfect. You cannot let the fear of not being perfect stop you from doing anything at all. I still have a lot of things left to do in my career and it's okay to frickin' learn from a situation and grow from it."