Ed Sheeran Is Excited About His Two Grammy Wins—And So Is His Cat

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 5:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Neil Portnow on #GrammysSoMale: Women Need "To Step Up"

Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty, Charmed

Shannen Doherty Weighs in on the CW's Charmed Reboot: "I'm Intrigued by the Idea"

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Luis Fonsi Shares Message for Fans After Not Taking Home a Grammy: "We'll Continue to Share Our Culture"

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

After skipping the 2018 Grammys on Sunday, Ed Sheeran took to social media to thank his fans for his two big wins. He even recruited some help from his adorable furry feline. 

"Woke up to the news I won two grammys last night. Thank you !" Sheeran wrote on Monday alongside a photo of his pet cat. "This little fluff-ball is doing a bit of a celebratory dance, lots of love to everyone xx."

Sheeran won Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit "Shape of You," as well as Best Pop Vocal Album for ÷. However, not everyone was happy for the 26-year-old singer. In fact, his Best Pop Solo Performance caused a bit of an uproar on Twitter after the artist was pronounced the winner in a female-led category. Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Lady Gaga and Pink had also been in the running. 

Still, others were happy for Sheeran. In fact, some had thought the "Perfect" singer had been snubbed and deserved more than two nominations.

Read

Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Other Stars Who Were M.I.A. at the 2018 Grammys

Nevertheless, Sheeran seems happy with his two wins—and he has a lot of other things to celebrate, too. The artist recently announced his engagement to this girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. 

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Ed Sheeran , Grammys , 2018 Grammys , Awards
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.