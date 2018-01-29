Beyoncé, James Corden, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Rihanna and More Caught in Candid Moments at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
From Giuliana Rancic's hilarious red carpet interviews with Cardi B and Lil Uzi Vert to show-stopping performances from Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars, the 2018 Grammys had it all. Before, during and after the show, cameras caught some candid moments that didn't air on TV.
Music's Biggest Night proved to be a family affair, as both Miley Cyrus and Kesha took their moms to Madison Square Garden. Other stars, including Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Jay-Z and Pink, brought their young children to the show, giving them front row seats at the 60th annual event.
Keep scrolling to see more candid moments from Lady Gaga, Rihanna and more celebrities:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
The "Million Reasons" singer helps a fan get a million likes on Instagram.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The "Younger Now" stops to smell the roses on the red carpet.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
The power couple holds hands as they make their way down the red carpet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The "Rise Up" singer rises to the occasion in a custom Victoria Hayes look.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
The rapper meets the living legend in between red carpet interviews.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
The "1-800-273-8255" rapper and the "Pray" singer spread the peace.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The singer shows her support for the Time's Up movement.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Like father, like son.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The couple packs on the PDA for photographers.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
The "Say Less" singer makes a bold statement in a Elie Madi dress.
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
The Grammy-nominated comedian makes photographers laugh with her antics.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
The Germany's Next Top Model host makes her way inside the arena.
Michele Crowe/CBS
The trio take their seat in the front row.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
The model supports her man on Music's Biggest Night.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
The "Praying" singer embraces her mom inside Madison Square Garden.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NARAS
Before presenting, the actress—sans Jamie Foxx—takes a break backstage.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
The singer's daughter needs a lift after such an exciting evening.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
The "LOYALTY." collaborators celebrate their win backstage.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
After performing a medley of "Joanne" and "Million Reasons," the pop star gets a kiss from her boyfriend.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
The rapper's high school sweetheart shows him some love in the front row.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Who needs Liam Hemsworth when mom is available?
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
The "Finesse" collaborators celebrate a top-notch performance backstage.
John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS
The "Wild Thoughts" performer hydrates before taking the stage.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
The singers rally around Kesha after joining her performance of "Praying."
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
The host mingles with the presenter in between performances.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
The 6-year-old scion soaks in the scene.
Michele Crowe/CBS
The new couple makes their public debut inside Madison Square Garden.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
The singers share a warm embrace during a commercial break.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
The singer flashes the peace sign after saying "Time's Up" to "those who would try to silence us."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
The singer changes into an Yves Saint Laurent look.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
It's as if they color coordinated their outfits in advance.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
The Best Comedy Album winner is all smiles before going onstage.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
No word on whether they burst into a few bars of "I'll Be Missing You."
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
The "Home" singer poses with Cara after handing her the award for Best New Artist.
John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS
The polished performer gives her Zac Posen gown a twirl.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Taylor Swift's squad inducts a new member.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
The singers embrace after a moving performance of "Praying."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
The duo team up for a rendition of "Tiny Dancer."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
After losing the award for Best Comedy Album, the funnyman receives a puppy as a consolation prize.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
The S.W.A.T. star snaps a selfie.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
They've come a long way since "Empire State of Mind."
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS
The U2 rockers pose with the Recording Academy president before awarding Bruno Mars with Album of the Year.
