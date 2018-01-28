Bruno Mars' Mystery Guest Onstage at the 2018 Grammys Explained

Bruno Marsswept the 2018 Grammys, but it was one woman (with an epic set of pearl necklaces) whose presence piqued the internet's curiosity. 

The pop superstar took the Madison Square Garden stage several times tonight, often backed by an entourage of hitmakers that helped him win a total of seven awards. Representing late sound engineer Tom Coyne was his wife Mary-Kay Coyne, who joined Mars onstage as he accepted Album of the Year.

Coyne succumbed to a battle with cancer earlier this year, and is credited as the master engineer on Mars' album 24K Magic. He won past Grammys for his work with AdeleTaylor Swift and Sam Smith

Jonah Hill was just one of many viewers at home with an interest in Bruno's no-longer mystery guest. He tweeted, "This woman for sure wrote 'Uptown Funk.'"

The "Versace on the Floor" singer went seven for seven this evening, with wins for Album of the Year, Best R&B Performance, Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, Best Engineered Album, Best R&B Album and Record of the Year. His first live performance of "Finesse" alongside Cardi B was also a major Grammys highlight. 

Mars dedicated his win to artists and song writers that inspired him as a child, sharing on stage, "That's all I wanted to bring with this album and hopefully I could feel that again and see everybody dancing and everybody moving. So I would like to dedicate this award to them, they are my heroes. They are my teachers, they laid the foundation. This album wouldn't exist if it wasn't for these guys that have written these songs. You know, I had to sprinkle a little Mars sauce on it."

Congrats Bruno on a Grammys domination well-deserved!

